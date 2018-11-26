‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Marry in Small Ceremony

These MSNBC show hosts will be sharing their morning coffee for years to come!

Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough married in a small ceremony at the National Archives, Page Six reports. Brzezinski, 51, and 55-year-old Scarborough’s nuptials were officiated by Democratic U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The twosome, who got engaged in spring of 2017, fittingly said their vows in front of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

President Trump once famously offered to have the couple tie the knot at the White House, though they declined the offer.

Although the two host the popular morning show together, they are intensely private about their relationship. They never discuss their relationship on air and are infrequently photographed together, spotted at restaurants, vacations or parties.

Even their wedding was handled with similar discretion, Vanity Fair reports, as Congress was out of session, and much of the who’s who of Washington were out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday. Several of the reservations were made under a friend’s name and no formal invitations were sent out.

“We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” Brzezinski explained. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

After the ceremony ended, a reception of just 40 was held at a small French bistro, filled with votive candles and flowers. The two cut into their 20-layyer cake just before 10 p.m. and everyone left the party by 10:45 p.m.

Scarborough and Brzezinski will take the week off for a mini honeymoon before they host an event together.