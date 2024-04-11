'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter Reacts to Troubling Claims About Her Relationship

The 'Modern Family' alum warned fans not to 'believe everything you see' on the internet after one person claimed her boyfriend Luke Benward was 'controlling.'

Ariel Winter is setting the record straight about her relationship with boyfriend Luke Benward. After the Modern Family alum, 26, shared a TikTok video showing her and her boyfriend, 28, cooking, sparking one fan to state in the comments that there are "so many rumors about him controlling her," Winter clapped back against the "clickbait" stories.

"Guys please help he's forcing me on onlyfans so he can be my manager and he doesn't let me out of the house!!! SOS!!!!" the actress hilariously replied in the comments section on April 4. She went on to offer fans some advice, writing, "Don't believe everything you see on [TikTok], especially rumors like that :)," as she assured her followers that Benward is "a great man, and if he wasn't, the dogs would take his a- outside."

When the original commenter who sparked Winter's response replied, apologizing for spreading misinformation, Winter offered plenty of grace, commenting, "It's totally okay! Those clickbait type things are so easy to fall into when really, most of them are just people looking to get views anyway they can."

Winter and Benward were first romantically linked back in December 2019, just months after her split from Levi Meaden after three years together, when they spotted together with friends at Delilah in West Hollywood. The following month, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were "definitely dating," adding, "Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her." They went on to subtly make their relationship Instagram official when Winter reposted a clip from one of her friends to her Instagram Story showing her and Benward riding in the back of a golf cart together, holding each other close. That same year, the couple began living together in Winter's $3.5 million farmhouse-style residence in Studio City, per the Daily Mail.

Opening up about their relationship in 2021, Winter told Entertainment Tonight of Benward, "he's amazing. He is definitely my safe space. We've been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we're partners in business. We're partners. He's my best friend."

Winter, who rose to fame starring as Alex Dunphy on ABC's sitcom Modern Family, marked their fourth anniversary back in January. To celebrate the special milestone, Winter posted a sweet belated tribute to Instagram on Valentine's Day, writing alongside two photos of herself and Benward, "4 years & 43 days being your Valentine.