Ariel Winter Makes Relationship With New Boyfriend Luke Benward Instagram Official

Months after she split from her boyfriend, it seems as though Ariel Winter has moved on with a new beau. According to The Sun, Winter even made her new relationship with Luke Benward Instagram official.

On Winter’s Instagram Story, she reposted a clip from one of her friends which showcased the Modern Family star and Benward riding in the back of a golf cart together. In the clip, the two can be seen holding each other close, which only helps to fuel those romance rumors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Winter and Benward were first linked together months ago when they were spotted hanging out with friends at a Los Angeles restaurant in early December. As The Sun noted, that wasn’t the first time that the two were seen together. The rumored couple has reportedly gone on group vacations before as they share the same group of friends.

In October, it was reported that Winter had split from her boyfriend of three years, Levi Meaden. Following news of their break-up, HollywoodLife.com reported that the actor was doing well, as the split was her idea.

“Ariel is doing really, really well and very much acting like a single lady right now,” the source told the publication. “She is living her life and doing fine despite the split from Levi. It was her decision, so she’s good.”

“She’s spending a lot of time with her girlfriends and in a great place. She’ll always care about Levi and appreciate what they had, but there are no signs of a broken heart on her end,” the source added.

Winter and Meaden were once such a strong pair that they reportedly lived together prior to their split, a fact which the Modern Family star was tasked with defending on multiple occasions.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter told Refinery29 in May 2017 of her decision to live with her then-boyfriend. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Ultimately, things didn’t end up working out for Winter and Meaden. But, based on her new, Instagram official status with her new rumored beau, Benward, it seems like Winter is moving on just fine.