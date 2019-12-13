‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Reportedly Dating Luke Benward After Split With Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter may be off the market once again. The Modern Family star was spotted getting cozy to actor Luke Benward while spending time with friends at Delilah in West Hollywood earlier this week. The duo were all smiles as they stood close to each other, with Benward having his hand around Winter’s waist.

For the outing, which reportedly took place after Winter went to Benward’s reading of “Really Really” at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

“It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist,” a source told E! News. “They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together.”

They added, “They came out [of Delilah] around 1:45 a.m. and stood rubbing each other’s backs as they waited for their car. They never took their hands off of each other.“

The pair seem to have been friends for some time, they were previously spotted together at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby holiday event on Dec. 5 with Alexander Morales.

The photos come just a few weeks since Winter reportedly broke up with boyfriend Levi Meaden. The couple called it quits in October after almost three years together. They were last spotted together in August while grocery shopping.

Benward previously spoke about being a heartthrob” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the release of Netflix film Dumplin’ where he played the lead’s love interest.

“We talked about that a little bit but it’s hard. There’s not a lot to say. It’s so amusing and entertaining. It’s just like, ‘Cool, this is what it is now,’” he said of sharing the title with Noah Centineo of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. “It was like a month after he really blew up and I found out that Netflix had bought Dumplin’, and so I did make the joke, ‘Noah, watch out, I’m coming for you!’ (Laughs.)”

Winter also opened up in an interview in November about the importance of taking care of herself.

“I think it’s really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority,” Winter told the outlet. “You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. And I think that that’s something that I didn’t do for a very long time and I’m doing that now and that feels great.”