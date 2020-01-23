‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Expecting First Child

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, are starting their own family! During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night, the actor let it slip that he and Mikita are expecting their first child together this summer. Ferguson let the exciting news drop during a conversation with fellow Late Late Show guest Charlie Hunnam about turning 40.

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said when asked what it was like to turn 40. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’”

“Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” he went on to reveal. “But shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s keep it between us.”

Ferguson, who currently wrapping the final season of the long-running ABC comedy, couldn’t help but express his excitement, though he remained tightlipped when it came to any further details about his little one on the way.

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going,” he said. “Tick tock.”

“Oh, my God! Do you know what you’re having? A boy? A girl?” Corden pried.

Ferguson, however, cheekily responded with the news that his little one on the way is “a human.”

After dating for nearly two years, Ferguson and Mikita became engaged during a trip to Mexico in 2012. In the years since their July 2013 wedding, they haven’t shied away from expressing their desire to one day start a family of their own.

“We are very excited to start a family,” Ferguson told PEOPLE in 2013. “We don’t have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there’s a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows. When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We’ll see what happens!”

The couple’s upcoming arrival comes at a busy time for Ferguson. Along with wrapping the final season of Modern Family, on which he has starred as Mitchell Pritchett since the series’ premiere back in 2009, he is also slated to host the HGTV’s upcoming Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The role had previously been held by Ty Pennington when the series ran on ABC for nine seasons from 2003 until 2012. Ferguson was announced to be taking over hosting duties in June, with the revival set to premiere on HGTV on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.