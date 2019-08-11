Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner Ex Kaitlynn Carter Amid Shocking Split With Liam Hemsworth

The shocking news that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split was preceded by some very risque photos showing a possible reason why the couple are apart. The pop star is currently vacationing on Lake Como in Italy according to Entertainment Tonight, snuggling up alongside The Hills star Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

View this post on Instagram rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby ⚓️ A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Aug 9, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

And not only that, the pair were caught on camera kissing each other.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split in a shocking statement on Saturday, asking for privacy as they focus on their careers.

Miley Cyrus has been spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter in while on Vacation in Lame Como, Italy! 🇮🇹 Carter & Jenner announced they decided to ‘amicably separate’, but a source has revealed that the couple never wed legally. ( 📸: BACKGRID!) pic.twitter.com/3e62J6fwTZ — PA Media (@PopAlertMedia) August 11, 2019

Carter also recently became separated from Jenner, even admitting that they weren’t officially married despite their ceremony in Bali in June 2018. Cyrus and Hemsworth were married in a surprise ceremony during Christmas 2018, in what ET calls an “intimate ceremony” with the two celeb’s friends and family.

The photos shared online and by ET show the two ladies with their arms around each other while in bathing suits by the pool. They were also kissing passionately in other photos, surprising many online.

It was only hours later that Hemsworth and Cyrus officially announced their split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative for Cyrus said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus has also talked about her “modern marriage” to Hemsworth in recent months, including as part of her cover story for Elle magazine in August. ET claims Cyrus referred to the relationship as modern due to them both “having freedom” as individuals.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” Cyrus said to Elle. “But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.