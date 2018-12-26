Hailey Baldwin, Julianne Hough and More Congratulate Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth After Wedding

Miley Cyrus’ wedding to Liam Hemsworth has even the biggest stars swooning!

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress revealed Wednesday that she and her longtime fiancé had tied the knot over the weekend in their Tennessee home, almost 10 years after they first met and fell in love in 2009 on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song.

Stars like Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Julianne Hough were quick to congratulate the newlyweds on their romantic secret nuptials in the comment section of the singer’s Instagram.

Baldwin, who wed Justin Bieber in a similarly secret ceremony just a few months ago, commented simply four red heart emojis, while Dancing With the Stars alum and singer Tinashe upped the emoji game with five red hearts.

Love actress Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, took to the comment section with a heart-eyed emoji, and Million Dollar Baby actress Hilary Swank let her love be known for the couple with a number of romantic emojis, including pink hearts and a shooting star. Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson also shared a number of pink hearts with the couple, while DWTS alum Hough commented three red hearts.

The couple has come a long way since their days shooting The Last Song, first getting engaged in 2012 before calling things off in 2013. Three years later, the couple got back together, which Cyrus has explained was enough time for them to grow as people separately before deciding they wanted to be together in the end.

Earlier this month on The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus revealed that she and the Australian actor are so bonded at this point that she no longer was calling him her fiancé leading up to their wedding, preferring the term “survival partner” instead.

“My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” she explained of their relationship.

“That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible,” she continued of his efforts to save their numerous animals from their Malibu home amid the devastating California wildfires earlier this year.

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she joked. “Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

Photo credit: Getty / Todd Williamson