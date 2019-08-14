Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Breakup Reportedly Due to Allegations of Drugs and Cheating

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s breakup came as a huge surprise, and now it’s being reported that their split may be due to allegations of drug use and cheating. Per TMZ, sources close to both stars are telling opposing stories on what led the pair to separate. According to insiders known to Cyrus, they claim she tried to save the marriage, but Hemsworth was drinking heavily and using certain drugs, which she wanted no part of due to her past substance abuse struggles.

However, sources close to Hemsworth deny those allegations, and instead say that Cryus’ people are only making those claims to distract form what really torn them apart, her infidelity. The singer was photographed over the weekend kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, which is part of what led to Cyrus and Hemsworth having a statement issued on their behalf announcing their split.

“This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior,” one source said in reference to her people trying to lay blame for the split at Hemsworth’s feet.

It’s official, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have broken their relationship after almost 1 year in marriage, as confirmed by Liam via Instagram. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/LPZSSa7J4k — Miley Cyrus (@MileyOfficialy) August 13, 2019

Hemsworth has addressed the spilt directly, writing in an Instagram post, “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love,” he concluded.

Cyrus also posted a statement that seemed to be in reference to the split, though her approach was much less direct.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

