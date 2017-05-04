Miley Cyrus Talks Drug Use and Turning Over a New Leaf

Look out world there’s a new Miley Cyrus in town and she’s ready to be taken seriously.

According to ET, the pop sensation is looking forward the next phase of her career and is turning over a new leaf as she moves in that direction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love talking to people, and I approach them in a normal, ‘Don’t treat me different, ’cause I’m not’ way. That’s what started this evolution for me, getting out of my Dead Petz phase,” she said of her 2015 album. “People stare at me anyway, but people stare at me a lot when I’m dressed as a f—ing cat… I like talking to people that don’t agree with me, but I don’t think I can do that in an aggressive way. I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?”

The transformation isn’t just physical, though. Cyrus is also changing her lifestyle pretty dramatically as well. That means no drinking, no marijuana, no drugs.

“I f—-ing hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

MORE: Miley Cyrus’ Mom Speaks out About Wedding Rumors After Billy Ray Cyrus’ Cryptic ‘White Dress’ Photo

Part of her decision to get clean had to do with getting laser-focused on what she wants next and getting there, even if that meant changing the people she surrounded herself with.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she said. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Transformation or not, Cyrus is still sticking by her decision to get inked up and even recently added a tattoo to her impressive collection dedicated to her dog Emu.

Moving forward, Cyrus wants to use her new image to start conversations with people who don’t necessarily agree with her or take her seriously as a musician. Specifically, she hopes to use fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton to help her bridge that gap.

“I’m down for hanging with Blake [Shelton]. I actually want to take advantage of the fact that he’s there, [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a country artist,” she said. “One, I haven’t given them that music. But I’ve got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a little girl that says, ‘I’m in your corner.’ Dolly Parton is my f—ing godmother. The fact that country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me. All the nipple pastie s–t, that’s what I did because I felt it was part of my political movement, and that got me to where I am now. I’m evolving, and I surround myself with smart people that are evolved.”

Whatever is next for Cyrus, we’re excited to see where this new direction takes her, and we can’t wait to hear that Liam Hemsworth-inspired love song!

[H/T Twitter / @billboard]

Related:

Miley Cyrus Gets New Tattoo Dedicated to Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted in Public Together Amid Wedding Rumors

Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks out on Miley Cyrus Secret Wedding Rumors