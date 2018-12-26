Miley Cyrus Marks ’10 Years Later’ With Liam Hemsworth in Romantic Wedding Snap

Miley Cyrus posted photos from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth online on Wednesday, commemorating a relationship nearly a decade in the making.

Cyrus posted some precious snapshots from her private wedding, all black and white and posed in front of a fireplace. Most of them came without captions, though one apparently candid photo showed her and Hemsworth holding each other tightly, and Cycus noted the passage of time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“10 years later…” the singer wrote.

10 years later ….. pic.twitter.com/Lm8VD5AVxa — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2018



According to most sources, Cyrus and Hemsworth are actually just short of the 10-year mark, though only by a few months. The couple met on the set of The Last Song, which began filming in June 2009 in Georgia. The movie was Cyrus’ first big step outside of the Disney machine, and one of Hemsworth’s first ever major films.

The couple’s romance was resigned to rumors for several months after that, but eventually they revealed that they were dating. They were one of Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couples for nearly a year before the on-again, off-again breakups began.

Hemsworth and Cyrus kept their status a mystery for a couple of years. Between two break-ups, they announced their engagement in June of 2012. Unfortunately, they split again at least once before it was all said and done.

Many had begun to doubt that this wedding would ever come around. In 2013, Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus told Nightline that he was not sure if they would ever say their vows.

“They’re young, they’re kids,” he said at the time. “The great news is they’re great friends. And if you end up getting married, that’s your business too, you know?”

Still, the love story that began on the set of a movie finally came to pass 10 years later, as Cyrus said. The two seem to have been happily back together since at least mid-2016. In an interview with The Sun on Sunday last fall, Cyrus even admitted that they never really got that far apart.

“I didn’t know [we’d get back together]. I’m so crazy I have no idea,” she confessed. “But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private. It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person.”

That privacy paid off for the happy couple. Cyrus and Hemsworth appear to have gotten married on Saturday night, judging by the few photos that leaked at the time. The lovebirds seem to have kept the holiday to themselves before finally revealing the good news on Wednesday.