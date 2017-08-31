Miles Teller Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

After four years dating, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are ready for the next step!

While on a safari in South Africa this weekend, 30-year-old Teller proposed to 24-year-old Sperry, who he’s been dating since 2013.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate 😘 @keleigh_sperry A post shared by Christie Sperry York (@christieyork) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Sperry’s sister, Christie Sperry York, posted a series of photos of the couple’s engagement to Instagram on Monday.

York celebrated with the caption; “These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredible happy for this new chapter in your love story!”

Among the pictures posted by York were a couple of her younger sister showing off her brand new diamond ring, one of them right in front of a lion!

Congrats to the newly-engaged couple!