‘That ’90s Show’: Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

That ’70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren’t expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That ’90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.

However, that has not stopped Masterson from weighing in on the rebooted series. While one might expect him to be bitter, he seems excited for his former co-stars. “This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade,” Masterson wrote on Instagram in reference to That ’90s Show. “So f—ing excited for [Kurtwood Smith] and [Debra Jo Rupp,] two of the great humans and greatest actors on this planet. Can’t wait to watch and laugh. Same creators / writers / producers as 70s.”

The reboot will follow Leia Foreman, the daughter of That ’70s Show characters Donna Pinciotti and Eric Foreman. (Laura Prepon played Donna, and Topher Grace played Eric, though they have signed on to return yet.) She goes to stay with her grandparents, Kitty and Red, for the summer, meeting a new group of local teens in the process. No other cast members have agreed to appear just yet, but apparently, producers are hoping to incorporate them in some way. Based on Masterson’s post, it seems he knows he will be on the sidelines, regardless.

Netflix’s official synopsis for That ’90s Show reads: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Masterson, 45, has pleaded not guilty to the three rape charges. If he is convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison. However, he is not currently in custody, being as he is out on bail. His next hearing is on Nov. 10.