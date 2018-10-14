Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals Wedding Date Following Prison Sentence

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said he plans to get married to his longtime love Lauren Pesce before he begins his prison sentence for tax evasion.

Sorrentino shared a photo of Pesce giving him a kiss on his Instagram page Friday, along with a message about his wedding plans, revealing the two plan to tie the knot on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

“#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018,” Sorrentino wrote. “I will be marrying [Pesce] My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate. You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation.”

On Oct. 5, the 36-year-old Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service for tax evasion. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and previously paid $123,913 in restitution.

The sentencing came 10 months after Sorrentino pleaded guilty and more than four years after he and his brother Marc were indicted. Prosecutors said they failed to pay income tax from 2010 to 2012. Marc pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a $75,000 fine.

Sorrentino’s attorneys were disappointed with the sentence, and hoped for probation. Attorney Henry E. Klingeman told reporters the process “interrupted” Sorrentino’s efforts to stay sober, but “this doesn’t set him back.” Sorrentino has been sober for 34 months.

“Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” Sorrentino’s representatives said in a statement after sentencing. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Pesce also shared a statement on her Instagram page, thanking Sorrentino’s fans for their support.

“Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support,” Sorrentino wrote on his own Instagram account.

Pesce is a lifestyle blogger and started dated Sorrentino during college. They got back together in 2012 and became engaged in April.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

