Peek Inside Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones’ $32.7M Dreamy Mediterranean Island Home

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones are the proud owners of multiple homes including properties in New York, Bermuda, and an estate on the Spanish island of Majorca, which is currently up for sale.

Dubbed S’Estaca, the estate is surrounded by almost 200 acres of mountainside woodland and privacy. It features 10,764-square-feet of living space including 10 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms, as well as ammenities including a library, gym, wine cellar, vineyard and swimming pool. Douglas purchased S’Estaca in 1990 and the property is currently listed at $32.7 million.

Scroll through for photos of the couple’s gorgeous home.

On the hillside

The sprawling estate is nestled in acres of private land, with lush greenery surrounding the buildings and the sweeping Mediterranean Sea off to the back side. Douglas began investing in real estate early in his career, but as he and his wife are rarely able to visit their seaside estate, it’s been listed for sale.

Space to relax

Inside, the home features accented ceilings, clean white walls and numerous windows that can be opened to afford clear sea views, which can be enjoyed from the luxe seating found in the estate’s multiple living areas.

Vintage touches

The entire villa has retained its original aesthetic, with original accents leding a vintage charm to every room. When Douglas purchased S’Estaca, he upgraded the seven separate buildings and grounds but maintained the previous design sensibility.

Master space

The estate’s master suite has a fireplace and a terrace that allows for stunning sea views, with the home’s wood-beamed ceilings continuing into its sleeping spaces. An ornate wood-accented bathroom holds a stone tub set so its user can admire the outside view through open doors if they so choose.

Room for guests

With 10 bedrooms in totaly, there’s plenty of room for guests, with the guest bedrooms all just as charming as the master, with unique furniture, detailed architectural touches and of course, gorgeous views.

All the amenities

The home includes a library with doors allowig natural light to flood the room and built-in shelves for books, gym, multimedia room and a wine cellar, which features casks and bottle storage for wines that have been produced on the property.

Outdoor living

If you feel like taking a seat outside, there plenty of spaces to do so, with multiple outdoor living areas featuring a variety of seating and shading.

Stunning views

The chief feature of S’Estaca is its views, which are unrivaled and are available from nearly every point in the house. Outside, a swimming pool lets those looking to cool down do so right beside the sea, and landscaped paths, palm trees and greenery provide plenty of incentive for a leisurly walk around the grounds.

Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/BobWalsh/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix