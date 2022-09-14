Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands as They Exit Queen Elizabeth's Service

Prince harry and Meghan Markle attended a memorial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday where they were seen holding hands. Prince Harry seemed to be counting on his wife for support as they followed Prince William and Kate Middleton out of Westminster Hall. The queen's remains were then transported to Westminster Abbey in London, England for a lying-in-state period until her funeral.

Photos of Prince Harry and Markle holding hands have gone viral on social media and among news broadcasters, who note the stark contrast between them and the new Prince and Princess of Wales. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry could be seen crying at one point in the funeral, grieving visibly for his late grandmother. Many commenters found it easier to relate to Prince Harry and Markle as they showed some humanity during this tim that must be personally difficult for them.

(Photo: Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When they approached the queen's coffin, Markle gave the monarch one last curtsey as she passed. After the ceremony, King Charles III and his sons walked behind the coffin as it began its procession to Westminster Abbey. It will now lie in state for four days, during which time the public will have a chance to pay their respects if they wish. The abbey will also be shown on a live stream by the BBC during this time.

The queen's funeral has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. A national bank holiday has been declared for the occasion, and the funeral will be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was by far the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the U.K., and a lot has changed for the royal family in the century since the last monarch passed away. For many royal admirers, Prince Harry and Markle are emblematic of those changes.

Prince Harry and Markle have stepped back from day-to-day royal duties altogether and now live in the U.S. full time. They have leveled accusations of racism and mistreatment against the royal family, referring generally to the culture and function of the palace and its staff in some cases. Since their move, pundits have never stopped speculating about the status of their relationship with the rest of the royal family.

