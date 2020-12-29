Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Makes Surprise Appearance on Their Holiday Podcast

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially shifted their attention to the world of podcasting. The couple inked a multi-year deal with Spotify in the beginning of the month that teamed up the media giant with Archewell Audio, a company founded by the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their first episode dropped on Tuesday and featured a star-studded lineup, but perhaps the most popular of that group was their son, Archie, made his first appearance. The one-year-old could be heard in the back after Markle asked him a question as he blurted out, “Fun… Happy New Year.”

The cameo by Archie, who was born on May 19, 2019, was well-received by listeners. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Cuteness overload.” Others appreciated the accent, some even catching his subtle English tone coming in and out, “He tried to Harry’s English accent on the ‘new’ this is beyond cute.” If ratings are what the couple are going for, it sure seems like incorporating their son would be an easy way to keep the audience happy.

LISTEN TO HIM OMG 🥺🥺🥺

When Archie wasn’t stealing the show, the podcast was filled with stars like Elton John, Tyler Perry, Deepak Chopra, James Cordon and Stacey Abrams, among others. One of the things viewers were interested in hearing about after their podcast deal was announced was just how much they would delve into the inner workings of the royal family. They didn’t go head on talking about their rift but did hint at it as the two said “love wins” in regards to the drama they went through this year. “From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” Markle went on to say. Harry added on by saying saying “it’s been a year” in reference to all that they had gone through.

As for their podcast, the couple hopes to shine a light on the viewers and honor the “compassion and kindness” that has helped people get through the trying times. Since the couple removed themselves from the royal family in January, they have made numerous moves in setting themselves up for the future. This included their deal with Netflix in September along with Markle getting back into the industry as she served as the narrator for the Disney+ documentary, Elephants.