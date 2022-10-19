Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Engagement Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion addressed engagement rumors after celebrating her 2nd anniversary with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. Speculation erupted after fans saw pictures of the couple at an extravagant event, and Megan was wearing a giant diamond! The couple celebrated their two-year relationship at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on Oct. 18. As sources told TMZ, Fontaine picked the restaurant because he's close with Don Pooh, the owner, and it's a favorite of his. Following Megan's SNL performance, the two decided to stay in New York City to celebrate their anniversary.

TMZ reported Fontaine set up the event himself as a surprise, spending hours on the phone with the venue to ensure everything was perfect. The couple spent the night dining privately on the roof, which was decorated with candles and over 1,000 balloons. Megan also received an enormous bouquet of roses when she walked in. Diamonds were seen on the rapper's left ring finger as she left the dinner. TMZ reported that they were actually Five diamond rings, but given to her by her stylist, not Fontaine himself. Megan tweeted to clarify she and Fontaine aren't engaged, despite the lavish anniversary celebration, writing, "Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged."

Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the duo took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to commemorate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," wrote the 27-year-old rapper alongside pictures of the couple enjoying luxurious nights out, posing in dressing rooms, and cuddling in bed. Fontaine's photos focus more on the couple when they're not in the public eye. "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .." the music producer captioned his slides which included videos of the two dining together.

The couple met and began dating while working on her award-winning song "Savage," featuring Beyoncé. Megan confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session in February 2021 after showing off lavish Valentine's Day events with him. "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi," she told her fans. "'Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective...That's my boo, and I really like him. "I never said hot girl can never have a boyfriend," she continued, adding, "Yeah, he my boyfriend." A few days before, Megan tweeted, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me. I'm just happy and blessed lol."