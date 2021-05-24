Megan Fox Pokes Fun at Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Eye-Popping Looks Ahead of Billboard Music Awards

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the star-studded 2021 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night. While the two quickly became the talk of the night, their names even trending on social media, thanks to their jaw-dropping looks, the actress didn't hesitate to poke a little fun.

For the outing, the Jennifer's Body actress stunned in a black Mugler gown that featured a revealing cutout bodice. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps. Kelly, meanwhile, rocked a tuxedo, an unbuttoned white shirt, nail polish, and even a black painted tongue. Their looks, as well as their affection for one another, were on full display in a post-ceremony Instagram post from Fox, which showed the couple prior to the awards show posing at home in their awards outfits. The actress, however, couldn't help but point out one hilarious aspect of the photo, writing, "it's the broom for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Stepping out on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the couple didn't shy away from showing off a little PDA. Posing for numerous photos, the couple remained close, at one point even sticking out their tongues at one another. The couple attended the awards ceremony Sunday night as Kelley was up for three awards – Top Rock Album for Tickets to My Downfall, Top Rock Song for "my ex's best friend," and Top Rock Artist. He ended up taking home two of those awards – Top Rock Album and later Top Rock artist.

During his acceptance speech, the singer thanked his fans and encouraged viewers to keep following their passions, stating, "If five years, 10 years, 12 years would have been too long waiting for this moment, then I wouldn't be having this moment. So, just show the universe it can't take your dream from you." He also gave a special shout-out to Fox as his "twin soul who showed me love." As he delivered the speech, viewers tuning into the ceremony from home couldn’t help but take note of the adoring way the actress watched on from the audience.

Machine Gun Kelly winning an award while Megan Fox looks like this while watching him receive said award is ✨ chef’s kiss✨ pic.twitter.com/80avpAkboP — KXNG (@Hairlesshoudini) May 24, 2021

Following the ceremony, Kelly also shared a social media post. On his Instagram Story, the winner shared a video of himself and Fox in a public bathroom, both boasting wide smiles as they celebrated his wins as Kelly said, "Let's f–ing go, dude!" He simply captioned the clip, "WTF!!!" alongside four prayer-hands emojis.