Megan Fox Reveals Her Interesting Slate of Nicknames for Machine Gun Kelly

✖

Megan Fox is letting fans in on some of she and Machine Gun Kelly's secrets. The actress recently revealed a nickname she gave her man. In fact, she doesn't just have one, she has several. "I call him 'cookie,' I call him 'buddha,' I call him 'booby,'" the 'Till Death actress revealed to Fox 5 New York. "There's lots of names."

After months of speculation, the two finally confirmed their relationship earlier this year. Not long after the mom-of-three announced she and longtime husband Brian Austin Green were getting divorced, Fox quickly dove into a romantic relationship with Kelly. After being friends for quite some time, Fox appeared in the singer's "Bloody Valentine" music video and that's when rumors stirred because the two had a very obvious connection.

While Green and Fox are doing their best to co-parent, the Hollywood stars are still working out details of their divorce in court. Although Fox has been accused of being a neglectful mother, she went viral this week after her kids crashed her Today Show interview with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. "They just woke up," she said after one of them was seen walking in and out of the shot in the background. "It's 7:30 a.m. here so they woke up a few minutes ago and it just is what it is, it's like, we just have to make it work."

Both Guthrie and Hager couldn't help but gush over the multiple appearances her kids, including Bodhi, Noah, and Journey, made. She then gave an explanation on why they were all lingering around her camera saying they had fallen asleep the night before in the living room watching a movie. "I'm in the house we're staying in for now, this is the living room area, and they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie," she explained.

After Fox went on to detail her new movie, she then went on to share that, like any mother, she struggles with watching her kids grow up so fast. She noted how she wishes she could send them back to the ages of two or three and spend a little more time there. While she loves seeing her kids go through the stages of life, she does think they're growing up too fast. That was something both Today Show hosts said they could relate to as all three ladies nodded in agreement.