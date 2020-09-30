Machine Gun Kelly Kisses Megan Fox in New Music Video

The on-screen romance has changed between Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox since his "Bloody Valentine" music video. Kelly, who just released his music video for "Drunk Face," was seen kissing Fox this time, giving fans a little something more than previously before. The singer celebrated his new album Tickets to My Downfall and recorded the wild party he threw for it and put it in his "Drunk Face" music video.

"This all happened on the day Tickets to My Downfall came out," the screen read ahead of the almost three-minute video. Their kiss scene wasn't the only section that featured the actress. She was also seen painting her boyfriend's nails pink while aboard a private jet and they were also seen walking hand-in-hand through a crowd of people. The sweet pair were also caught boarding the jet as well.

Fox and Kelly only recently started dating following her split with longtime husband Brian Austin Green. After meeting on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox was featured in the "Bloody Valentine" video and that's when fans started to speculate a romance. Not long after, the two were photographed in Los Angeles together showing PDA and from there the two have been open on social media with their relationship. Kelly even admitted this is the first time he's experienced love.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," he said during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show according to Us Weekly. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist." Fox is also featured in two interludes on the album on the tracks "Banyan Tree" and "Kevin and Barracuda."

During the "Banyan Tree" interlude, Fox may have revealed a step they may have taken in their relationship. Both are fans of tattoos and she may have tatted his name on her body. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," she says on the track. "You just my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

News of the couple dating initially broke in June and while it seems like they were attempting to take it slow, the romance seems to be too strong between them to slow down. While they're moving faster than fans may have expected, they aren't talking wedding bells or babies just yet. "MGK and Megan aren't seriously talking about getting engaged, married, or having kids right now," a source told the outlet. "They're not there yet. It's too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. Kelly is obsessed with Megan."