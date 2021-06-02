Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pulled Over During Motorcycle Ride

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance hit a bit of a speed bump Tuesday, as the couple was pulled over by Los Angeles police in Sherman Oaks, California. The "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, was taking his girlfriend for a ride on his motorcycle when TMZ reports they were pulled over by an officer, which you can see in photos here from TMZ.

While the Transformers actress, 35, was wearing a helmet, Kelly was reportedly not wearing his, which is why the duo was pulled over. MGK was also reportedly cited for not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license. The pair were described as "friendly and cooperative" with the officer during the encounter. Kelly and Fox first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and soon became romantically involved. Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed in May that he and the Jennifer's Body actress had been separated since December, and in November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor.

Last month, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the rapper "would marry Megan in a heartbeat," but it's the actress who is keeping one foot on the brake. While Fox is "definitely in love" with her boyfriend, she is reportedly "having a great time with where things are at now." The mother of three is also keeping sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, whom she shares with Green, in mind as she navigates her relationship. "She really takes her kids into consideration and knows that taking that next step would be a big adjustment, but it's not off the table," the source said of a possible engagement between the lovebirds.

Green "approves" of Fox's relationship, they continued, and she, in turn, is "fine enough" with his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, with whom he first connected romantically in December. "There is definitely still some tension between Brian and Megan as they had a difficult separation, but they manage to make it work for the sake of the kids," the insider shared. Meanwhile, Green and Burgess have been "getting a bit more serious," and the Mirrorball winner has been spending "a lot of time at his house."

"Brian loves Sharna's energy and the fact that she's so optimistic and a great role model," the insider shared of the two's relationship. "Sharna is great with kids in general and always has been. The kids really enjoy her company and it makes things work really well, especially in regards to Megan's feelings about the kids spending time with Sharna."