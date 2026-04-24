Comedian’s Ex Details Learning He Got Another Pregnant

Michael Blackson and Rada Darling’s relationship has been controversial to most. The comedian and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and the entrepreneur split last year after seven years of dating, an engagement, and after welcoming their first child together upon Rada discovering that Blackson fathered a child with another woman.

Fans of the longtime couple know they have had an open-relationship. But Rada says there were established rules and boundaries that Blackson broke, that she says were set after their engagement, that led to her having to reconsider their relationship, and another baby outside of their own was not in the cards.

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In a new interview with reality television producer Carlos King, Rada opened up about how she learned Blackson was having another baby. And she says she didn’t hear it directly from her then-fiance’s mouth.

“I wish I would have heard the news from him, but unfortunately it did not happen in that fashion, she said on a recent episode of the Reality With the King podcast. “I already signed the contract for Love I & Hip Hop. We started filming already when that information came to me through a DM.”

Rada says the profile was a finsta account, but the user encouraged her to FaceTime her if she wanted more intel. Initially, she didn’t believe it, noting she gets fake DM’s with false information often. “I was calm. And then that day, I’d just completed a scene with him. I was still pregnant. I was like 8 months [pregnant]. And I didn’t want to call him because I knew he was filming another scene. But I wasn’t sure what that scene was, so that made me curious. And I was like, ‘Are you filming with this chick? Because I’m getting this DM right now for whatever reasons.’ So, I waited until he came home that night after filming and I confronted him. And, at first, just me asking that question and looking into his eyes it was real. It confirmed it in my heart and my soul just by looking at him. He didn’t even have to say a word. And he confessed to it…”

Rada says her son with Michael and his other child are a month and a half a part. Regarding whether this split is final, she admits she’s unsure because of all of the hurdles they’ve already overcome, including infertility. She also admits she’s still in love with him.