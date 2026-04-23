‘Boston Blue’ Star Reveals Engagement to Mystery Woman

Boston Blue star Marcus Scribner is walking down the aisle.

The actor, 26, is engaged to a mystery woman.

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Scribner had kept the engagement pretty private, but confirmed to Sherri Shepherd on her talk show, Sherri, in March that the ring she saw in an Instagram photo was indeed an engagement ring. “I am engaged to be married sometime this year,” he shared. “We’re keeping it a little bit low-key. I’m stressing about invites right now. I don’t know if anyone’s done a wedding before… Cutting down the list is stressing me out.”

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The Instagram photo that the talk show host was referring to was posted by Scribner back in September. He posted a carousel of photos with the caption “Life” that includes one of him holding hands with his mystery girl, who is wearing a ring that the two of them are showing off. Scribner doesn’t share too many personal photos on social media, so it’s not surprising that it didn’t make waves until recently. There’s not even a photo of his girl, so it makes sense that the couple would want to continue keeping things low-key, even for the nuptials.

Scribner is staying pretty busy these days, on top of his wedding planning. He is currently starring in CBS’ hit freshman drama Boston Blue, an offshoot of Blue Bloods, as Officer Jonah Silver. The series premiered in October and received an early Season 2 renewal in November. Season 1’s finale will premiere on May 22, and CBS has already revealed that Season 2 will premiere this fall. As of now, a premiere date has not been given, but that will likely be announced later this summer.

With the wedding happening sometime this year, Scribner is going to have his hands full, especially if the wedding is after Season 2 kicks off production. It can be assumed that what he shared on Sherri will be all that fans will hear about it, at least for the most part. He seems pretty set on keeping things low-key and under the radar, so it’s possible the next time that people hear about the wedding won’t be until it actually happens. At the very least, fans will be seeing much more of Scribner in new episodes of Boston Blue, airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.