Major ABC TV Show Actress Weds in Mexico

An ABC actress is officially off the market.

PEOPLE reports that High Potential star Javicia Leslie has tied the knot.

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The actress, 38, married Nana-Yaw Asamoah, 43, on Saturday at the luxury beachfront resort Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The “warm, timeless, and effortlessly luxurious” ceremony was attended by 150 guests.

(Disney/Raymond Liu) JAVICIA LESLIE

“We wanted a destination that felt warm, romantic, and immersive,” Leslie told the outlet. “The ocean, the lush natural surroundings, and the serene beauty of Banyan Tree Mayakoba made it the perfect place to gather our loved ones and celebrate such a meaningful moment.”

It was a multi-day celebration for the happy couple, which began on Thursday with a rehearsal dinner, followed by daytime golfing with the groom and a pool party with the bride on Friday, as well as a “lively” nighttime Afrobeats welcome party. The Batwoman star admitted it was “important for us to create an experience that felt intentional, joyful, and full of love. We wanted every moment to feel like a true celebration of our union.”

For the wedding, faith was “central,” with gospel music and intentional moments of prayer woven throughout the “deeply meaningful and spiritual” ceremony, concluding with a prayer circle. Meanwhile, a live quartet performed during the wedding processional. Leslie and Asmoah exchanged personal vows and were married by Asmoah’s sister, Afia Reed.

Leslie and Asamoah met at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles after they were introduced by a mutual friend who knew they were both “ready for something serious.” Asamoah popped the question in May 2025 with an “intimate, thoughtful, and perfect” proposal at a winery in Napa Valley.

The two view marriage as “building a lasting legacy together” and are excited to “experience new cultures, foods, and adventures by traveling the world together. They also hope to start a family of their own. “The next chapter looks like us continuing to grow together, traveling the world, and building a life that balances love, family, and purpose,” Leslie revealed.

Now that they’re married, their adventure will begin with their honeymoon. “We’ll start in Cape Town for four days, immersing ourselves in the culture, art, music, and incredible food,” Leslie explained. “Then we’ll head to Franschhoek, South Africa’s wine country, where we’ll stay on a working winery and enjoy curated tastings and the beauty of the vineyards. From there, we’ll travel to Kruger National Park for a three-day safari, going on game drives and spotting some of the world’s most incredible wildlife, including the Big Five. We’ll end our honeymoon in Mauritius, relaxing oceanside at a beautiful resort for the final leg of our trip.”