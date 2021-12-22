Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin have called it quits. According to PEOPLE, the two are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. The couple, who met on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, wed in June 2012.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin told PEOPLE. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” They added, “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF2ztvrD1IZ/

As previously mentioned, Good and Franklin got married in June 2012, a little over a month after announcing their engagement. The two met on the set of Jumping the Broom, which also starred Paula Patton, Mike Epps and Angela Bassett. Franklin and Good frequently spoke about their marriage and shared how they managed to make things work. In 2016, they published a book together, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. The book featured the pair opening up about the beginning of their relationship and touched upon how they waited to have sex until marriage. At the time, the two wrote that waiting until marriage was one of the reasons why their marriage was successful.

Six months before their separation, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Good acknowledged the milestone by posting a video that showcased some special moments that the two have shared. She wrote alongside the clip, “To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!! This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.” Franklin, who is a preacher and motivational speaker, also celebrated the occasion on social media. He wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair, “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9.”