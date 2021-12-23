Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Break Silence on Divorce

In the divorce announcement that shocked fans, Meagan Good and Pastor/Film Producer DeVon Franklin are ending their nearly decade-long marriage. The couple, who married in 2012 and celebrated their nine-year marriage anniversary in June, have broken their silence on their split that has left many puzzled. Both shared a joint statement to People Magazine and posted the same photo and caption on their Instagram pages of their split.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” both captioned a photo of them overlooking nature with their backs facing the camera. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

The writings have been on the social media walls as neither has been spotted together since early summer. They’ve also stopped posting one another on their respective Instagram pages as of late and the Harlem actress celebrated the premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series alone on red carpets. Franklin did show support online, calling it Good’s best work and praising her as one of the best actresses. But aside from that, they’ve been radio silent as of late and Good has not worn her wedding ring in months.

The pair have been vocal about how their faith led them to one another, with both taking a vow of celibacy while dating. They met on the set of Jumping the Broom, a film in which Good starred and Franklin produced. They became engaged in April 2012 and married two months later at a winery in LA. In 2015 they released a book about their love and journey.

Good has come under intense scrutiny for her fashion choices being a pastor’s wife. Franklin however has publicly defended her, with Good refusing to conform to Christian norms.

In a November interview with Pop Culture, while promoting Harlem, Good spoke on the similarities between her and her character Camille and the idea of not settling while finding love.

“We’re all trying to figure it out. And I think that sometimes you’re made to feel badly because you don’t have it all figured out, but the truth is nobody does. And I think it’s really about knowing your self-worth,” she said. “And if you don’t know, working at it every day and knowing that you deserve God’s best and knowing that whoever comes into your life has to compliment where God is taking you and you don’t have to settle. And I don’t know, we’re all figuring it out though. I think that’s important to say, because it’s not said enough and we often feel awkward because we think it’s just us and it’s not.