Max Ehrich Sparks Romance Speculation With 'American Idol' Alum Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Split

✖

Does Max Ehrich already have a new love interest? Just weeks after news broke of he and ex-fiance Demi Lovato's split, and just months after their engagement, rumors are flying that the former The Young and the Restless actor has sparked a romance with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid.

The speculation was prompted after Ehrich on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Vaid. Posted without caption, the photo showed the two walking along the street. Ehrich also disabled comments on the post, though fans following his breakup drama were quick to start discussion on Twitter. For her part, Vaid did not share any social media posts with or tagging Ehrich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

The 25-year-old American Idol alum had competed during Season 15 of the singing competition and finished in fifth place. Speaking to E! News, Vaid downplayed their relationship, explaining that they met "recently at dinner with mutual friends." She said that dinner "was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together." Vaid added, "we've just been hanging out since and having fun."

While Ehrich has not yet offered a public comment on the outing yet amid the speculation, he hasn't shied away from letting his breakup play out in the public sphere, with countless headlines arising in the days since PEOPLE, citing a source close to the former couple, confirmed the split. Although that source alleged Lovato and Ehrich had "decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," Ehrich, later taking to social media, denied that, alleging that he had learned of the split not from his ex, but rather from tabloids while "in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church." An insider has denied those claims, though Ehrich has doubled down on them, also making a number of other accusations, including claims that he has been "bullied" by Lovato's fans.

Over the weekend, Ehrich seemed to be anything but over the relationship. In video shared by TMZ, he was spotted crying on the very beach where he had dropped to one knee and proposed to the "I'm Not Sorry" singer back in July. Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March and had announced their engagement in late July. In a since-deleted post, Lovato had said Ehrich made her want "to be the best version" of herself. News of the former couple's split first broke in late September.