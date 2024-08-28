Marisa Tomei's Favorite 'Spider-Man' Memory Involves Zendaya and Tom Holland Romance

Marisa Tomei can't help but gush over her Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Via Entertainment Weekly, the Aunt May actress appeared at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto over the weekend, where she answered questions during a panel. After being asked her favorite memory while filming the trilogy, she shared a very sweet answer about Holland and Zendaya.

"I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent," Tomei said. "Just being, like, blown away from the get-go… I mean, I'm blown away. Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it. They carry enormous, enormous star power, enormous power, and they manage to be real people at the same time, and just, they're multitalented. They can do everything! They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing? They're incredible, incredible people."

(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The duo had met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and quickly became close. After much speculation, they confirmed their relationship in 2021 and are still going strong today. There have even been many rumors of their engagement, but Zendaya has always been quick to shut those down. Holland, 28, and Zendaya, 27, are reportedly talking about marriage, but nothing has been confirmed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have not been shy about showing off their relationship, whether it's wishing each other happy birthday or promoting a new project on social media, or simply taking a walk out in public. Being in a relationship in the public eye is not easy, but the two have proved that they can get through anything.

In May, Zendaya supported Holland at the opening night of his London production of Romeo & Juliet and went to several performances. They may no longer be Peter Parker and MJ, at least for now, but they are still growing closer everyday, and that's hard in Hollywood. It's sweet to hear Marisa Tomei's perspective, especially since it did happen throughout the years, and it's something the rest of the cast have likely caught as well. Watching the Spider-Man movies is like watching their love story, and it's as sweet as can be.