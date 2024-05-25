Zendaya Supports Tom Holland in a Major Way

Zendaya was stunning while supporting her boyfriend Tom Holland in his London production of Romeo & Juliet. She attended the opening night to cheer him on from the audience at London's Duke of York Theatre on Thursday evening and donned a Spring 2023 Vivienne Westwood dress. She may have taken the attention off her beau for a moment but onlookers say the performance received a standing ovation.

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. Despite such, things remain serious between the two. A source close to PEOPLE told the publication: "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality."

The Euphoria star and Holland met while filming their trilogy of Spider-Man movies. They prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the source added in their chat with PEOPLE. "Both are private."

Zeendaya did open up a bit in a Vogue cover story about their romance, speaking about what it's been like dating as their careers continue to climb since their first meeting in 2017. "We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the Disney alum said. "One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

They balance their work and travel to see one another, as Holland bounces from the States back across the pond in Europe. Both make sure to be there for each other at major events. While Zendaya's star has risen consistently over the years, Holland is equally as praised. Some have referred to him as one of the most popular actors of his generation.