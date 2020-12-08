Marie Osmond's Marriage to Brian Blosil: What to Know
Marie Osmond opened up about her marriage to Brian Blosil in a recent interview, and now many fans are trying to make sense of the abandoned romance once again. Osmond and Blosil were married from 1986 to 2007, and they raised seven children together. To many fans, it is shocking for Osmond to speak frankly about her unhappiness in those years.
Osmond is a pop culture icon, known for music, acting and co-hosting The Talk briefly. She is also unique in the entertainment industry as a very religious person, brought up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is also known for an enduring dedication to family, community and faith, which makes it surprising to some fans that she has been divorced twice. However, in a new episode of Winn Claybaugh's Masters Podcast Club, Osmond was frank about her divorce from Blosil years ago.
Blosil was a record producer, and he had one short film role and one stint on a TV crew, but other than that he stayed away from the limelight while his wife was a global star. The couple had two biological children together during their marriage and adopted five more. Then, after 20 years, they split up, and Osmond did not mince words about why.
"I just went, 'I can't do this anymore,'" Osmond recalled. "And my children came to me and said, 'Mom, please leave. We gotta get out of here.'"
All these years later, many fans are trying to contextualize Osmond's new interview with their memories of her marriage to Blosil. Here is what you need to know about the couple and why they split.
Previous Marriage
Before Blosil, Osmond had one broken engagement and one previous marriage. First, she was engaged to acting student Jeff Clayton in 1979, though that lasted only two months. She then married Stephen Lyle Craig, a basketball player from Brigham Young University. The two tied the knot in 1982, had one child together the following year, then divorced in 1985. According to a report by ABC News, Osmond cited "mental cruelty" in her divorce filing.
Short Engagement
Osmond reportedly met Blosil at the Jordan River Temple in Utah, sharing her Mormon faith. The two married less than a year after meeting, and began having children immediately. In addition to having Rachael and Matthew Blosil biologically, the two adopted five children: Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail. Osmond is lauded as a super-mom by many fans to this day.
Depression
Osmond has often been candid about suffering from postpartum depression, particularly after her third biological birth to Matthew. That bout of depression reportedly stretched on, with a particular impact on her relationship with Blosil.
Children
View this post on Instagram
All of Osmond's children are frequent guests on her social media posts, and frequent characters in the stories she tells in interviews and on TV. However, her family did suffer tragedy in 2010, a few years after her divorce from Blosil, when their son Michael Blosil died by apparent suicide. According to a report by Closer Weekly, Michael jumped from his high rise apartment in Los Angeles, California, leaving Osmond and the rest of the family devastated. He was 18 years old.
Separation
Osmond and Blosil reportedly separated privately for several months before going through with their divorce. The couple tried being apart to be sure it was what they wanted before signing the paperwork, though many fans did not know it at the time.
Amicable
Finally, in 2007, Osmond and Blosil announced their divorce in a joint statement, going out of their way to show that there was no malice between them.
"Though our marriage is ending, we continue to have a very amicable relationship," the statement read. "Our marriage has always been a faithful one, and neither of us is assigning fault for the divorce."
Hindsight
That takes us to the present, where Osmond recently discussed her divorce on Claybaugh's podcast. The singer said that she now realizes she "wasn't happy" for years in that marriage, and even believes that a house fire in 2005 was a divine hint.
"It was probably one of the most freeing things that ever happened to me," Osmond said of the fire. "Because I realized this home I had created was a facade to a marriage that wasn't happy for 20 years. I really believe it was God — they say, 'The burning within.' So sometimes these things happen to wake us up."