Marie Osmond's Marriage to Brian Blosil: What to Know

Marie Osmond opened up about her marriage to Brian Blosil in a recent interview, and now many fans are trying to make sense of the abandoned romance once again. Osmond and Blosil were married from 1986 to 2007, and they raised seven children together. To many fans, it is shocking for Osmond to speak frankly about her unhappiness in those years.

Osmond is a pop culture icon, known for music, acting and co-hosting The Talk briefly. She is also unique in the entertainment industry as a very religious person, brought up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is also known for an enduring dedication to family, community and faith, which makes it surprising to some fans that she has been divorced twice. However, in a new episode of Winn Claybaugh's Masters Podcast Club, Osmond was frank about her divorce from Blosil years ago.

Blosil was a record producer, and he had one short film role and one stint on a TV crew, but other than that he stayed away from the limelight while his wife was a global star. The couple had two biological children together during their marriage and adopted five more. Then, after 20 years, they split up, and Osmond did not mince words about why.

"I just went, 'I can't do this anymore,'" Osmond recalled. "And my children came to me and said, 'Mom, please leave. We gotta get out of here.'"

All these years later, many fans are trying to contextualize Osmond's new interview with their memories of her marriage to Blosil. Here is what you need to know about the couple and why they split.