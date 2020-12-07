'The Talk' Alum Marie Osmond Reveals She 'Wasn't Happy for 20 Years' With Ex-Husband Brian

✖

Marie Osmond and ex-husband Brian Blosil spent more than two decades together before the performer realized she "wasn't happy," despite the life they had built together. The Talk alum went into the end of her 21-year relationship in the Dec. 1 episode of Winn Claybaugh‘s Masters Podcast Club, admitting she hit a breaking point after losing their home to a fire in 2005.

"I just went, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'" Osmond shared. "And my children came to me and said, ‘Mom, please leave. We gotta get out of here.'" The Donny & Marie star, 61, and Blosil are parents to seven kids together — Jessica, 32, Rachael, 31, Brandon, 24, Brianna, 23, Matthew, 21, Abigail, 18, and late son Michael, who died by suicide at 18.

"It was probably one of the most freeing things that ever happened to me," Osmond said of the fire. "Because I realized this home I had created was a facade to a marriage that wasn’t happy for 20 years. I really believe it was God — they say, 'The burning within.' So sometimes these things happen to wake us up." Osmond and Blosil split not long after in May 2007. Osmond later remarried her first husband Steve Craig in 2011, with whom she shares son Stephen, 37, from their first marriage from 1982 to 1985.

Osmond shared candidly about her family on The Talk alongside co-stars Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, before announcing in September that she was exiting the show after just one season. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!" she shared on social media at the time. "So, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids."

Eve would follow, announcing last months she would be leaving the show in December following three seasons on the show. Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were announced last week to be replacing the two, set to join the CBS talk show on Jan. 4. "Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement at the time. "These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future."