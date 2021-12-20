Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she’s given fans a new song, “Fall in Love at Christmas” as well as a McDonald’s partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. “Aspen bound,” she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer also shared a solo photo of herself.

Tanaka and Carey have been together since 2016. The choreographer, 38, has no problem gushing about Carey publicly. Amid the release of her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah, Tanaka called Carey “the greatest thing I’ve ever done.”

In addition to the annual Aspen trip, Carey’s Christmas is filled with traditions she’s created with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, throughout the years. She told Us Weekly in a recent interview that they have a jam-packed schedule. We have a lot of traditions and we start doing them all on the 23rd and then every night there’s, like, another thing.”

Carey focuses so much on the family that she leaves her gifts to be opened the following day. “So Christmas morning I’ve already been up since 5 a.m. getting everybody’s packages together and this and that,” she explained. “[So] I’m just like, ‘You know what? I’m not opening my stuff until the next day.’ So, we do breakfast and the kids open their presents and whoever wants to open their presents can do it. I just prefer to wait until I can actually look at it and, and be, like, ‘Oh, this is amazing.’ That means not when I just haven’t even slept. I go back to sleep and then, like, have the afternoon kind of moment.”

The holiday is extra special to her and she does her best to make it big due to what she lacked as a child. “Everything is over the top, but you know what? I feel like I need them to know that that’s a big deal, that not everybody has that,” she said. “But I also didn’t grow up with…sometimes it was a wrapped-up orange that I got. So it’s, like, I didn’t grow up with all the gifts in the land. I kind of love making their holidays great…I like Christmas morning, them opening up a lot of gifts. It’s fun. There’s really nothing like it.”