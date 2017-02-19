Mariah Carey Confirms She’s Dating Bryan Tanaka

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Backup dancer turned boyfriend!

Mariah Carey confirmed her relationship with Bryan Tanaka and called him “my boyfriend” for the very first time during an interview with the Associated Press.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” Carey told the outlet. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. … Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

The two have been romantically linked ever since Carey split from her billionaire fiancé James Parker back in October, however it was never confirmed. Carey opened up to Entertainment Tonight about Tanaka earlier this month.

“He’s overall romantic,” Carey gushed. “He’s got a lot of amazing qualities.”

