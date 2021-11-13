McDonald’s and Mariah Carey Team for Christmas Menu, 12 Days of Free Gifts

Mariah Carey is going far beyond Christmas tunes, movies, and music specials to showcase her love of the festive holiday. Carey, who has been coined the queen of Christmas, has partnered with the fast-food chain McDonald’s for a special holiday promo menu. The special menu takes a hint from the classic “12 Days of Christmas.”

Per an official news release, the “Mariah Menu” will give customers “12 days of deals” throughout the month of December. Beginning Dec. 13, McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the store’s ass will be rewarded with a different free menu. The promotion runs through Dec. 24. Some of the free menu items include a Big Mac ( Dec. 13), a six-piece Chicken McNuggets (Dec. 16), or Mariah’s personal favorite, a cheeseburger (Dec. 17). Customers will have to download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add the free item to their order in order to participate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said in a statement. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” Jennifer Healan, vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement of McDonald’s USA, said in an official statement.

Each item from the Mariah Menu will also be served in packaging inspired by the singer that “the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love,” the release notes.

Carey’s partnership with McDonald’s comes just days after she released a new holiday single and accompanying music video “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The song features Kirk Franklin and DJ Khalid. Carey’s 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, make an appearance in the music video.

Carey is also returning for another Apple+ holiday special. She teamed up with the streaming app last year for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. This year, her special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will debut in December and feature her a live performance of Fall in Love at Christmas.”