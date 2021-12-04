Mariah Carey’s Christmas Just Got Even Better After Hitting Major Milestone for Hit Song

Mariah Carey is having another magical holiday season. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer’s second Amazon Prime Video music special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, was released on Dec. 3. Carey has also partnered with the fast-food chain McDonald’s for a special budget holiday menu centered around the theme of “12 Days of Deals.” Appropriately titled “12 Deals of Christmas,” customers can choose free menu options available wrapped in specialty paper with just a minimum purchase of $1. Now, Carey’s classic 1994 tune has reached new heights, adding to her Christmas success.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holiday single broke new records as she received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for it. The song is history-making, becoming the first-holiday single to ever receive the coveted award.

“The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions,” Carey, 52, said in a press release, as reported by People Magazine. “It blows my mind that ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

Carey also celebrated on social media. She shared a photo of herself posing with her Diamond Award trophy, captioning the flick, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” alongside a heart and diamond emoji.

Her label executives are equally excited. “Mariah is the Queen of Christmas,” President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story said in a statement. “Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone.”

This year, Carey also released a new Christmas single. “Fall In Love at Christmas” features gospel legend Kirk Franklin, and DJ Khalid. The music video features an appearance from Craye’s 11-year-old twins.