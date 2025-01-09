Is Madonna heading down the aisle? The “Like a Virgin” singer had fans wondering if she’s now engaged to her rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris after sharing several photos showing off a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. In one of the photos posted to Instagram Jan. 2, Madonna is seen flashing the ring into the camera. “Here’s to more Love- To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings,” she captioned the post. “I give thanks and praise To anyone being brave,- in this life and all the others.” Photos also featured the two kissing and cuddling.

The two have yet to actually confirm their romance. Despite such, they’ve displayed their reported love on social media. The two also appeared together in a photoshoot for Madonna’s Paper Magazine cover story.

Virgin joined Madonna and her children Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, Mercy James, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 12, to celebrate her birthday in Italy in August. He also celebrated Hanukkah and Christmas with the family.

If a marriage is in the cards for the icon, this will be her third. Madonna was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989. She later was married to director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

In 1987, Madonna filed for divorce from Penn. Their relationship was reportedly turbulent, with abuse claims, and speculation he once hit Madonna with a bat.

In an interview with The New York Times last year, Penn addressed the bat claims. “I had a freaking SWAT team come into my house,” explaining the call came a time when Madonna told police about guns in their home. “I said: ‘I’m not coming out. I’m going to finish my breakfast.’ The next thing I knew, windows were being broken all around the house and they came in. They had me in handcuffs.”

As for her marriage to Ritchie, there were reportedly a number of lifestyle differences. Some things they allegedly differed on included her fame, and adoption. Madonna has adopted children.