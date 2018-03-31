Mackenzie Standifer Reportedly Left Town in Wake of Husband Ryan Edwards’ Arrest

Mackenzie Standifer has ditched Ryan Edwards to go on a trip just days after his arrest was made public.

Sources leaked to Radar that the Teen Mom OG personality left Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday to go to New York.

“Mackenzie boarded a flight to go to New York yesterday without Ryan,” the source said.

Not only was Edwards left in the dust, Standifer reportedly also skipped out on her usually scheduled time with Hudson, her 5-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“She left her son during her scheduled time,” the source said. “Her scheduled times are Friday evening through Tuesday mornings.”

Radar apparently got in contact with Standifer, and she confirmed that she is in New York. No other details in the report were confirmed.

The couple’s troubles began on Tuesday when Edwards, who has a son with Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout, was arrested at his home. He was apparently arrested on petition to revoke, which means he violated his probation that was related to a past simple possession of heroin charge.

Standifer spoke out after the news broke and insisted that Edwards was sober.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar on Wednesday. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine. … He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

To make matters worse, this all went down one day after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

The reveal came in a preview for the April 2 episode of Teen Mom OG. In the clip, Standifer is shown revealing a positive pregnancy test to a producer named Jeni.

As shown in the below still released by MTV, the 21-year-old Tennessee native was thrilled about the news.

Standifer has yet to acknowledge the pregnancy or Edwards’ arrest on social media.

On the show, the couple has been weighing the possibility of having a child, Edwards ensured his wife he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” Edwards told his wife.

Edwards and Standifer secretly eloped in May before Edwards headed to rehab for addiction struggles. In November, they held a proper wedding ceremony.

Teen Mom OG fan reaction to the pregnancy was mixed. Before the reveal, the show’s Twitter account asked fans if the couple “should wait to expand their family.” The results were not favorable for the couple, with 84 percent of those polled saying they should wait. Many cited Edwards’ past drug abuse as a reason to not support the decision.