Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Engaged After Recently Welcoming Baby Boy

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged! Culkin, 41, and Song, 33, have been dating for four years and are parents to 9-month-old son Dakota. The two actors have not commented on their engagement, but a source confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The news comes after Song was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand when shopping in Beverly Hills, California on Monday. Song and Culkin met when making the movie Changeland in Thailand together. They were first seen on a date in July 2017 when dining at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. In August 2017, Song posted a photo on Instagram that included Culkin standing next to her. “They are and always have been very in love with each other,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The Home Alone star and Song have kept their relationship out of the public spotlight. When Dakota was born in April 2021, they only issued a short statement. “We’re overjoyed,” the two said. Dakota is named after Culkin’s sister Dakota Culkin, who died in a tragic car accident in 2008.

In August 2020, Song shared a rare Instagram post referencing their relationship to celebrate Culkin’s 40th birthday. “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote at the time. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

In an interview with Esquire in 2020, Culkin made it clear that he and Song wanted to become parents. “We practice a lot,” he said. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Song recently starred on ABC’s Station 19 as JJ. She also stars on Hulu’s comedy Dollface, which returns for a second season on Feb. 11. Song shot to fame as London Tipton on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its follow-up, The Suite Life on Deck. Her movie credits also include The Social Network, Little Sister, and Secret Obsession. As for Culkin, he recently starred in American Horror Story: Double Feature for FX.