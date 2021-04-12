Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Secretly Welcome First Child

✖

Congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who have welcomed their first child together. Culkin's rep confirmed the birth to E! News, sharing that the couple welcomed a baby boy on April 5 in Los Angeles. The newborn was named Dakota Song Culkin in honor of Culkin's late older sister, who died after being hit by a car in 2008.

"We are overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement, with a press release adding that the new parents and baby Dakota are happy and healthy. The two actors first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and have kept their relationship fairly private over the years, though they have attended events together and made rare appearances on each others' social media accounts. In 2018, Culkin shared during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he was hoping to start a family with Song soon.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing." Culkin added that he is "going to have some pretty babies. "She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies," he added before referencing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean. "It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for."

In a March 2020 interview with Esquire, the 40-year-old again shared that he and Song "practice a lot." "We’re figuring it out, making the timing work," he said. "Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I’m ovulating.'"

Culkin was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 and later dated Mila Kunis for eight years, while Song was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus' brother Trace but the pair split in 2012. Song and Culkin met on the set of the movie Changeland, and Culkin said they have "a good life" together. "I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move," he told Rogan. "We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff." In August, Song celebrated Culkin's 40th birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram, posting a photo of the two wearing matching plaid pajamas that read "Brenda" and "Mack."

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she wrote. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."