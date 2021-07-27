'American Horror Story' Season 10 Poster and Trailer Tease What's to Come in 'Double Feature'

✖

American Horror Story Season 10 now has a brand new poster and trailer that give fans a tease of the "Double Feature" to come. In the poster, we see a split image, with an alien head sitting in a desert up top and a sharp-toothed creature swimming in water down below. Notably, the alien has a reflection of a lighthouse in its eyes, so that may be a clue as to what will tie the two concepts together.

The teaser trailer brings the two concepts closer, showing more of the vicious creature and the little green Martian, while also flashing a number of other images that indicate some very bizarre episodes are on the way. The new season will be split into two parts, it seems, with the first being subtitled "Red Tide, and taking place in and around water hosting the potentially bloodthirsty creature. Part 2 is titled "Death Valley," and will focus on a sandy spot seemingly inhabited by visitors from another planet. The new season will kick off on Aug. 25 with a two-episode premiere.

horror by land or horror by sea... don't miss the two-episode premiere of #AHSdoublefeature aug 25 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/EnNrA3HKuQ — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) July 27, 2021

In early 2020, it was announced that American Horror Story Season 10 would be delayed due to film and TV production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Before this, Murphy had spoken with The Wrap and shared some hints at what he was planning for the season. "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," he said.

Murphy continued, "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one." It was later speculated that the new season would be subtitled "Pilgrim," but its clear now that may have simply been a working title.

Murphy previously announced that fans could expect former cast members Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock to return for the new season. Additionally, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast, marking his AHS debut. "He hasn’t worked in a while," Murphy told E! News in May 2020, noting that Culkin has kept a fairly low acting profile over the past two decades.

"So, I have this very, very great, insane part," he continued. "And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. … I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he pauses and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."