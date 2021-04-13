Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Fans Rejoice After They Welcome First Child Together
Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child into the world last week, and fans are still not over it. The couple is generally very private, and many fans did not even know they were together, so the baby news caught many off guard. The conversation is still playing out on social media, with plenty of heart emojis and crying emojis to set the tone.
Culkin and Song announced that their son, Dakota, was born on Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles, California. The couple told Esquire that they are "overjoyed" to welcome him into the world. The two former child stars reportedly met while filming the movie Changeland in 2017, and bonded over their similar upbringings in show business. Those experiences also left them both with particular scruples that have successfully kept their romance low-key up until this point.
If fans' response on social media is any indication, that secrecy is over. Many heads seem to be spinning over Culkin and Song's romance, especially as it has emerged fully-formed before their eyes. Culkin is still best known for starring in Home Alone as a child, while Song is still most recognized for her work on the Disney Channel — particularly for playing London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Culkin and Song are still unmarried as far as the public knows, but are living together in L.A. with their newborn and their pets. Fans are greedily seeking out all these details and more on social media as they celebrate the new baby. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.
Missed
so brenda song from suite life of zack and cody and macauley culkin from home alone just welcomed their first child together?!? DID I MISS SOMETHING?!? WAS I ASLEEP?!? OMG CONGRATS ❤️✨— chafalfal 🍃 (@NiniLabora) April 13, 2021
did i miss something https://t.co/nrqjPF5TBw— ~ ella (@sprouvs) April 12, 2021
First and foremost, many fans are shocked that they somehow "missed" the news that Culkin and Song are together, and have been for four years. Those who follow celebrity news closely might remember a few scattered rumors and reports from the summer of 2017, but other than that the couple has kept to themselves.prevnext
Aspirational
I need this so bad it’s not even funny https://t.co/LtGy8Lne4G— kyra 🪲 (@kira_pryce) April 13, 2021
where is My emotional support human wtf— clayley (@girlingbug) April 13, 2021
As they come to understand the shared history that binds Culkin and Song together, many fans find their relationship quite enviable, and aspirational. They hope to find a similar partnership some day.prevnext
Old News
can’t believe ppl didn’t know macauley culkin and brenda song were together, that’s one of my top 5 fun facts— annika (@annika_ruth) April 13, 2021
i feel like i forget and then find out every year that macauley culkin and brenda song are together 💀 and now they have a baby— ʎʌ-ɐɥ (@HaVy_Nguyen) April 12, 2021
why do i feel like the only person who DID know that macauley culkin and brenda song are a couple?— 💀 jazz 💀 (@jazzrchy) April 13, 2021
For the fans that did know about Culkin and Song's relationship already, the surge in interest over the last week has been amusing.prevnext
Children
Wait.. wait wait wait. Wait a minute. You're telling me Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin had a what now? What. What?!— 🥀QUEERLY BELOVED (@maximiliidae) April 13, 2021
The fact that Culkin and Song have a child together still strikes many fans as odd since the two are best known for their work as children themselves. For some, just processing the fact that Culkin is now 40 years old is difficult.prevnext
Emotional
I'm really crying about Macauley and Brenda's baby rn please— KawaiiSavage🍓 (@KawaiiSavageCos) April 13, 2021
i'm so happy about brenda song and macauley culkin having a baby they're so cute— beth 🌥 (@b__coop) April 12, 2021
Some were caught off-guard by how emotional they felt upon hearing Culkin and Song's story for the first time.prevnext
Exes
oh wow, last I remember Brenda Song was dating Trace Cyrus...Miley Cyrus' brother pic.twitter.com/LSwxV7iUDw— BijouxFleur (@BijouxFleurette) April 12, 2021
Today I learned that apparently I am the only person who knew that Macauley Culkin dates absolute babes. pic.twitter.com/ds9yzLWziw— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) April 13, 2021
The baby news had many fans recalling the last relationships they had heard about Song and Culkin being in. Generally, most seemed to think Song had upgraded from Trace Cyrus to Culkin, and Culkin had upgraded from Mila Kunis to Song.prevnext
Private
Ok but I didn’t even get to see a Brenda Song baby bump pic 😭😭😭
Macauley did said he was gonna put a baby side her. But damn! No baby bump pics!— Sixela ✨ (@yr_yellowlovely) April 13, 2021
Finally, some fans lamented how private Culkin and Song are with their personal lives since it deprived them of regular updates on this relationship. In particular, many wished they could have seen Song's pregnancy play out as they do with many other celebrities and influencers.prev