Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Fans Rejoice After They Welcome First Child Together

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child into the world last week, and fans are still not over it. The couple is generally very private, and many fans did not even know they were together, so the baby news caught many off guard. The conversation is still playing out on social media, with plenty of heart emojis and crying emojis to set the tone.

Culkin and Song announced that their son, Dakota, was born on Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles, California. The couple told Esquire that they are "overjoyed" to welcome him into the world. The two former child stars reportedly met while filming the movie Changeland in 2017, and bonded over their similar upbringings in show business. Those experiences also left them both with particular scruples that have successfully kept their romance low-key up until this point.

If fans' response on social media is any indication, that secrecy is over. Many heads seem to be spinning over Culkin and Song's romance, especially as it has emerged fully-formed before their eyes. Culkin is still best known for starring in Home Alone as a child, while Song is still most recognized for her work on the Disney Channel — particularly for playing London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Culkin and Song are still unmarried as far as the public knows, but are living together in L.A. with their newborn and their pets. Fans are greedily seeking out all these details and more on social media as they celebrate the new baby. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.