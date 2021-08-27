Macaulay Culkin Turns 41, Delivers Saucy Message to Fans

✖

Former child star Macaulay Culkin celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, acknowledging the march of time that is sure to send millennials into a spiral about how old they're getting. The Home Alone star shared a hilarious message of celebration on Twitter, posting a "saucy" message for his followers. "Like a fine bottle of Worcester sauce we all get better with age," Culkin wrote. "With that in mind here's your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward: I'm 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We're not getting older, we're just getting saucier."

Culkin, who is making his acting return in the latest season of American Horror Story, also welcomed his first child with girlfriend Brenda Song this year. Culkin's rep confirmed the birth to E! News, sharing that the couple welcomed a baby boy on April 5 in Los Angeles. The newborn was named Dakota Song Culkin in honor of Culkin's late older sister, who died after being hit by a car in 2008.

"We are overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement, with a press release adding that the new parents and baby Dakota are happy and healthy. The two actors first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and have kept their relationship fairly private over the years, though they have attended events together and made rare appearances on each others' social media accounts. In 2018, Culkin shared during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he was hoping to start a family with Song soon.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing." Culkin added that he is "going to have some pretty babies. "She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies," he added before referencing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean. "It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for."

In a March 2020 interview with Esquire, the 40-year-old again shared that he and Song "practice a lot." "We’re figuring it out, making the timing work," he said. "Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I’m ovulating.'"

Song and Culkin met on the set of the movie Changeland, and Culkin said they have "a good life" together. "I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move," he told Rogan. "We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff."