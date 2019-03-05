Luke Perry Kept Engagement to Wendy Madison Bauer Secret Prior to His Death

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry died on Monday morning at age 52, following a massive stroke last week. He is survived by his ex-wife, two children and his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer.

Despite his fame, Perry kept his family life out of the public eye. His engagement to Bauer was never announced before his publicist mentioned her in a statement Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry never opened up about his relationship with Bauer, and never said when he got engaged. The actor did not have a public Instagram page.

However, they were seen together publicly for the first time at a GLAAD Media Awards in April 2017. The Daily Mail reported they walked the red carpet, but the outlet did not report her name.

Bauer, 44, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, according to her LinkedIn page. Her profile on Psychology Today lists offices in Beverly Hills and Tarzana, California.

“I work primarily with adults and teens who are experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks, grief, self-injury, low self-esteem, relationship issues, gender dysphoria, psychosis, and life transitions,” her profile reads. “I particularly enjoy helping teens and young adults tackle their difficulties so they can develop into confident and self-reliant individuals.”

Heavy also notes Bauer worked as an actress. According to her IMDb page, she had several minor roles between 2004 and 2011. She appeared in an episode of House in 2004 and The Mentalist in 2009.

Perry was previously married to Rachel Minnie Sharp from 1993 to 2003. The couple had two children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18. Jack is a professional wrestler.

Perry shot to fame as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. He most recently played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, on The CW’s Riverdale, which was filming Season 3 in Los Angeles when he had his stroke. Production on the series, which was already renewed for a fourth season, has been postponed since his death.

Perry will also be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which hits theaters in July.

Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images