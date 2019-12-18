‘Live PD’s Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin: What to Know About Lana Del Rey’s New Boyfriend

It was recently revealed that Live PD‘s Sean “Sticks” Larkin is Lana Del Rey‘s new boyfriend, but there may be a lot that her fans don’t know about the reality TV host. The pair were reportedly first seen out in public together back in September. According to Harpers Bazaar, the two of them were on a date in New York City’s Central Park.

Del Rey later joked, “I didn’t know we were being photographed. I would’ve worn something different.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harpers went on to share a list of things that people may be interested to know about Larkin, and we have adapted that list below.

Scroll down to read more about Sean “Sticks” Larkin, including details about his life and career!

Police Work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Larkin (@sean_c_larkin) on Dec 31, 2018 at 11:15am PST

Larkin’s main job is a police office for the Tulsa’s city police department.

He has stated that, even with his busy TV schedule, he still works full-time for the department.

Live PD / PD Cam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Larkin (@sean_c_larkin) on Oct 29, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

Speaking of a busy schedule, Larking actually works on two different cop shows.

He appears regularly on A&E’s Live PD, but he is the host of A&E’s PD Cam

Fatherhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Larkin (@sean_c_larkin) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

In addition to his police and TV work, Larkin has another important job: Dad.

He has a 22-year-old daughter named Alyssa, as well as a teenage son.

“Good Cop”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Larkin (@sean_c_larkin) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:05am PST

As far as his police career, Del Rey has gone on the record as saying that he is a “good cop.”

When asked if she was worried about any backlash for dating a cop during a time where they are heavily scrutinized, she replied, “Well, the thing is, he’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

Crossfit Fanatic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Larkin (@sean_c_larkin) on May 15, 2019 at 8:31am PDT

When he isn’t busy on patrol, hosting his reality TV shows, or being a dad, Larkin likes to hit the gym.

Specifically, he is a big Crossfit fan, as evident by all the Crossfit posts on his Instagram page, as well as the fact that he identifies as a “Part time crossfitter” in his Insta bio.

Aspiring Author

Sooooo…I’m excited to announce that I’m partnering with @danabrams and his @LawCrimeNetwork to put out a book in the near future! We are looking for incidents where officers were falsely accused of misconduct or criminal activity. DM me please if you know of a story!! — Sean Larkin (@Sean_C_Larkin) September 15, 2019

If all the things mentioned up to this point, Larkin has at least one more venue he means to conquer.

In a Twitter post earlier this year, he revealed that he’s currently working on co-writing a book.

Instagram Official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:32pm PST

Finally, if there was any doubt about his relationship with Del Rey, the pair are already Instagram official.

Del Rey posted a photo of them together backstage at one of her shows on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, Larkin posted a photo of the pair as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Larkin (@sean_c_larkin) on Dec 17, 2019 at 11:47am PST

Feature Image Photo Credit: Getty Images