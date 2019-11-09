‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff and Fiance Chris Celebrate New Home Purchase With Furniture Shopping Outing

Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek took fans along on a furniture shopping trip this week. Roloff posted a selfie from the car on Friday night, announcing that she and Marek were off to try and furnish her new home. Fans were overjoyed for the happy couple. Roloff is starting from scratch in her new home, but she is taking Marek along for the ride. Earlier this week, Radar Online reported that she had bought a new house, with the help of her fiance, real estate broker Marek. On Friday, the family matriarch set out to furnish the place, choosing how she will live outside of the Roloff family farm for the first time in years.

Roloff wrote that she was “having a little fun in the adventure of seeing what’s out [there] in the furniture world.”

“It’s a little intimidating the many choices and what do I like,” she added. “I hope I’ll know when the time is right… My Friday night.”

Roloff has not shared any of her furniture picks so far, although she did make a sponsored post for a rug service. Her new home is reportedly located in Hillsboro, Oregon, and cost her $588,500. While she bought the home from Marek herself, he will reportedly live in it with her. The house is about a 15-minute drive from the farm.

Long-time fans know about the difficult split between Roloff and her husband, Matt, which was compounded by the fame they garnered on Little People, Big World. They announced that they were living apart in 2014, but still co-parenting their children and putting up a united front.

“It’s not my choice for him to leave,” Roloff said on TV at the time. “I am saddened by it. It’s been 26 years. We don’t have a plan for how we’re going to work this out, so it’s not going to be easy.”

Matt went on to date Roloff Farms employee and family friend Caryn Chandler, while Roloff herself dealt with other mounting personal issues. This year, Matt and Chandler handled the day-to-day operation of the farm while Roloff dealt with the passing of her mother, and trying to find a way to live off of the farm.

She has finally found it, and it is not too shabby at all. According to Radar Online, Roloff’s new house sits on a small plot of about 0.16 acres — far less than the farm she is accustomed to. Still, the house itself is lavish, and it cost less than her portion of the farm, which she reportedly sold to her ex-husband for $667,000.

Roloff’s new house consists of five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,767 square feet. While she is the sole owner of the house, she has hinted that Marek will be living with her right away. She recently told PEOPLE she never expected to tie the knot again.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she said. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!”