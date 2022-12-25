Lindsay Lohan Smiles With Husband Bader Shammas for Rare Holiday Selfie

Lindsay Lohan fell for Christmas and for the special someone she is spending the holiday with. On Christmas Eve, she shared a rare selfie with her husband, Bader Shammas, to wish her fans a merry Christmas. This is their first Christmas as a married couple, as they tied the knot in April.

"Merry Christmas Everyone!" Lohan captioned the post. She included a selfie with Shammas in front of their white Christmas tree and a second solo selfie in which she blew a kiss to her followers. "My Beautiful Family," Lohan's sister Aliana Lohan wrote. "Merry Christmas my Lovesss," her mother, Dina Lohan, added.

Lohan, 36, and Shammas dated for three years before she announced her engagement to the financier in November 2021. During their first Christmas together, Shammas gave Lohan a Cartier bracelet, which she considers the most memorable gift she has ever received. She told Vogue in November that she plans to pass it on to their daughter if they decide to have children.

"That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids," she said of the bracelet. "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them. I'd like to consider myself a professional gift wrapper. I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors-that little trick."

This was also a special Christmas season for Lohan's fans, as she made her first made-for-TV Christmas movie this year. She starred in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, her first role in a major production in over a decade. Lohan plays spoiled hotel heiress Sierra, who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and falls in love with lodge owner Jake, played by Chord Overstreet. Lohan recorded a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" for the soundtrack, while Alaina contributed "Jingle Bells."

Falling for Christmas is only the beginning of Lohan's relationship with Netflix. She is reuniting with director Janeen Damian for a St. Patrick's Day-themed movie, Irish Wish. This time, she plays Maddie, who agrees to go to Ireland for a wedding, even though the bride is marrying the love of Maddie's life. Days before the wedding, Maddie wishes for true love and is suddenly the bride-to-be. Just as her dream is set to become a reality though, she learns that her soulmate is someone else.

"I'm not gonna stop doing rom-coms," Lohan told Vogue. "I just finished one, and I'll be doing probably another one very soon. But I want to stretch into something based on a true story, or maybe producing or directing something. Thrillers or action [films] are two things I've still not been [able] to do, and I would love to really dive into that."