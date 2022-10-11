Jamie Lee Curtis Lobbying for 'Freaky Friday 2'

Jamie Lee Curtis is interested in doing a Freaky Friday sequel. As Deadline noted, Curtis spoke about the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel while on The View. According to the actor, she would love to make it happen and she's already making moves to make sure that it does.

It's been nearly two decades since Curtis starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2003 film. The movie itself was a remake and the third film adaptation of a 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers. Now, Curtis is interested in having another Freaky Friday installment. When asked about returning to the Freaky Friday world, Curtis said that she's already asked around about it. She said, "I've already written to Disney — my friends at Disney, I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie." The Halloween Ends actor continued, "I'm 64 years old today — not today, soon, in a month or whatever. My point is I'm wide open, creatively I am wide open."

Curtis even has some ideas on what Freaky Friday 2 would entail if they did go forward with it. Her suggestion involves Lohan being a "sexy grandma." The star explained, "Lindsay Lohan and me back in Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie, I believe, and she got married. … It's all good. Bring it! Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon." She added, "I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today's world."

Curtis had something similar to say when asked about the topic by Entertainment Tonight. During her conversation with the publication, she said that her Freaky Friday 2 plot idea is something that, at the very least, cracks her up. In regards to her idea of Lohan being a grandma in the sequel, Curtis said that "just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh, so, I'm assuming it'll be something, or it won't be anything, we don't even know yet."