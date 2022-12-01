Amanda Seyfried Asks Lindsay Lohan If 'Mean Girls 2' Is Ever Going to Happen

Even Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan would like to see a sequel to Mean Girls. In a new interview, Seyfriend asked her co-star if one would ever come to fruition, but they both agree that Tina Fey is too busy to write one. Lohan starred in Mean Girls as Cady Heron, while Seyfried played the ditsy Karen Smith.

During their discussion for Interview Magazine, Seyfried asked Lohan if she would ever want to star in a play. Lohan reminded her that she did a production of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow in London, and that gave her a big confidence boost. Seyfried then suggested the Mean Girls cast reunite to do a one-week run of the Mean Girls musical on Broadway, with everyone reprising their roles from the film.

"That would be really fun," Lohan agreed. "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?" Seyfried asked. Lohan did not completely shoot down the idea but admitted it would be difficult, given Fey's schedule.

"I don't know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no,'" Lohan said. "We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."

"It would just be completely different," Seyfried said. "Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it. Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

Seyfried and Lohan looked back fondly on making Mean Girls, which hit theaters in 2004. It was a big moment for Lohan, proving she could be successful outside of Disney. It also helped turn Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert into stars. Fey wrote the screenplay, which was based on Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes. Mark Waters, who directed Lohan in Freaky Friday, directed the movie.

"Ten years ago I used to be like, 'Yeah, yeah, I was Karen in Mean Girls, for f—'s sake,'" Seyfried told Lohan. "Now I'm like, "I was Karen in Mean Girls!" I'm very proud of it. You had a lot to do with where it went and what it was. I don't know if you know that." Lohan later said it was "fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."

If Mean Girls 2 ever does happen, it would likely need a new title to avoid confusion with the ABC Family movie that already has the title. In 2011, the channel, now known as Freeform, aired a made-for-TV movie that has a very similar plot to the original Mean Girls and was directed by Melanie Mayron. Tim Meadows was the only Mean Girls cast member to return in Mean Girls 2.

The Mean Girls musical opened on Broadway in 2018 and closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did not return after Broadway productions resumed. Fey wrote the musical's book, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin and music by Jeff Richmond. In September 2021, Deadline reported that Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne signed on to direct a film adaptation of the musical. Although sources at the time told Deadline that the project was a "high priority" for Paramount Players, there have not been any updates since Perez and Jayne were hired.