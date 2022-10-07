Lindsay Lohan Sings 'Jingle Bell Rock' in 'Mean Girls' Nod in Trailer for New Christmas Movie

Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her Mean Girls days in the first trailer for her new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. Friday, Lohan helped introduce the trailer for her first leading role in a major motion picture in nearly a decade, telling the audience, "Christmas has come early this year and I come bearing gifts."

In the trailer, the actress performs a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" in a first look at the Netflix film in a possible nod to the iconic musical scene she performed alongside Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in the 2004 teen comedy. The Parent Trap star also cozies up to co-star and love interest Chord Overstreet in the Falling for Christmas trailer, which stars Lohan as the spoiled hotel heiress Sierra who suffers complete amnesia after falling off a ski mountain while her boyfriend proposes.

Now left in the care of the "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" widower played by Glee alum Overstreet and his curious daughter, Lohan's character must delve into a whole new world of everyday chores to regain her memory. "The doctor did say that if I did normal things, my memory might come back," Lohan's character says in the trailer.

As she helps in the lodge in the days leading up to Christmas, sparks begin to fly between Lohan and Overstreet's characters, as she begins to wonder if anyone if looking for her after her accident. "It's been almost two days and, what, no one's found me yet? I'm like unclaimed luggage," she says in the trailer. But will she be able to find her identity and love? "Sometimes you can't rush things. I just need to find my own way," she notes.

Falling for Christmas is the first in Netflix's three-picture deal with Lohan upon her return to the spotlight. The star is currently working on the second film, Irish Wish, ahead of its planned 2023 release date. "I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who's on a journey [of] self-discovery," Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter of her Netflix partnership. Falling for Christmas debuts Nov. 10 on Netflix.