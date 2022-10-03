Lindsay Lohan's First Netflix Christmas Movie Offers Sneak Peek Tease

Netflix offered a sneak peek at Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas movie on Monday: Falling for Christmas. Lohan stars as a spoiled hotel heiress who experiences total amnesia after a skiing accident in this Netflix original film. She finds herself alone with a handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Falling for Christmas premieres on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 10, and it looks like the streamer is trying to get the hype going early. The movie will be another step in the comeback for 36-year-old Lohan, who has been dipping her toe into the Hollywood waters after several years away. Falling for Christmas was co-written by Janeen Damian, Michael Damian and Jeff Bonnett and directed by Janeen Damian. It also stars Jack Wagner, George Young, Blythe Howard, Aliana Lohan, Chase Ramsey, Olivia Perez and others.

Christmas has become an important time of year for Netflix as the streamer has found great success with original films to capitalize on the holiday spirit. Many of these are intentionally simple and formulaic, but adding Lohan to the cast can't have been cheap. Judging by fans' responses so far, it will most likely pay off. Here's a look at the sneak-peek images we've seen for the movie so far.